Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Khattar govt delivered 96 per cent of promises: Report

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:35 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has delivered 96 per cent of the promises made in its election manifesto during 2014 Assembly elections, a think-tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) claimed on Monday.
The report released by BJP MP and PPRC Director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe provides a detailed analysis of the steps taken by the Haryana government vis-a-vis the promises made in their manifesto released in 2014.
"Over 96 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto has been successfully delivered by the Haryana government, while the rest of the promises are in various stages of implementation," Sahasrabuddhe, the BJP Vice-President said.
"Good governance has been the hallmark of the Khattar government which has resulted in an impressive scale of work and efficient implementation," he added.
Over the last five years, the Haryana government has made significant policy interventions and exhibited strong political will bringing about a social transformation in the state, the report said.
The government effected systemic changes to overcome key bottlenecks creating a positive and growth-oriented environment in the State, it said.
The report claimed that Haryana's performance in the social sector was remarkable that led to child sex ratio in Haryana rose from 833 in 2011 to 914 in 2018.
The government has also taken important initiatives such as 'Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana', to provide free of cost travel while ensuring the safety of girl students.
Sahasrabuddhe said that aligning with Digital India's vision, Haryana government has taken rapid strides in digitization of services, enhancing the efficiency of delivery and minimizing discretion.
"Many of the e-initiatives of Haryana government have proved to be head turners such as CM Window Haryana, a public grievances redressal and monitoring system launched to show transparency in governance and ensure immediate redressal of people's grievances," he said.
The report found that the state has logged many firsts over the last five years. Some of them include, Haryana becoming the first state to implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; first to make family identification cards; first to implement 'Jal Hi Jiwan' scheme; first to highlight the steps taken by the government for growth and investment.
Another Director of PPRC, Dr Bhasin said that the state government has exceeded best global standards and risen from 14th rank in 2015 to 3rd rank in the ease of doing business and ranks first among the north Indian states.
"The reason has been several policy interventions taken by the government over the last five years," he said. (ANI)

