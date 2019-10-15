Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking at a public meeting in Julana. Photo/ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking at a public meeting in Julana. Photo/ANI

Khattar hits out at Congress again for making Sonia Gandhi as party chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:25 IST

Julana (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose snark comments on Sonia Gandhi invited the ire of the Congress Party, has again criticised her and the opposition party, three months after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking at a public meeting here on Monday, Khattar said, "Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president and said that the president should be not from the Gandhi family. I thought it was a very good move, but after three months who was made the President?"
Khattar replied to his own question with the phrase 'Wahi Dhaak Ke Teen Pat' (remaining in the same situation).
What Khattar meant was that even after losing the elections and after Rahul Gandhi's resignation, the Congress party had chosen a member of the Gandhi family as the party president.
On October 13 at a poll rally, Khattar had said: "After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family,"
"We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)... But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui. This is their condition," added Khattar.
Khattar also hit out at Congress party saying that they have made huge promises in the polls but these promises but the party won't be able to fulfil the promises.
Khattar further said, "We have a scheme in which the person works for 100 days and get paid Rs 7,000 for that but the Congress has announced that they will give money even if the youth does not work. So they are promoting a habit of freebies among the youth."
"Haryana is known for its hard work and we will not allow our youths to not work and get things for free," he added.
The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 IST

Haryana: Stubble burning continues in Fatehabad despite ban

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government, incidents of stubble burning have not abated in Fatehabad town of the state. Farmers here have been burning crop residue, causing pollution in the nearby states, while claiming that they lack alternatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:30 IST

AP: Con man arrested for cheating ATM users in Gannavaram

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15: The Gannavaram police arrested a habitual offender who duped people at ATMs and recovered Rs 5.46 lakhs and a two-wheeler from his possession on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:26 IST

Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers target Metropolitan Magistrate in Kamla Nagar

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bike-borne thieves snatched the cell phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate here at north Delhi's Kamla Nagar on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:42 IST

MP: Lokayukta raids properties of state excise department's...

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lokayukta conducts raids at properties of Alok Khare, assistant commissioner in Madhya Pradesh excise department, in a matter of disproportionate assets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:34 IST

PM Modi pays tribute to the 'Missile Man' on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary and remembered his contributions to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:17 IST

U'Khand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Hazy morning in Delhi-NCR, air quality continues to be 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) dipped again to the poor category for the sixth consecutive day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:02 IST

Devastating fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Several teams of fire tenders have been rushed to control a devastating fire which broke out at a plastic factory in Bhachau here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:58 IST

Heavy rain predicted in Kerala, Karnataka today

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:40 IST

Maha polls: Rahul to hold two public meetings today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:38 IST

Muslims continued living in India not because of Cong but the...

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress and asked it to stop pretending to be the saviour of Indian Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:33 IST

Rajasthan govt annuls pension scheme to MISA detainees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has decided to discontinue the pension scheme given to those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency or to their widows.

Read More
iocl