Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term

Chandigarh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state.

While BJP-ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, BJP working president JP Nadda, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badalamong others were also present there.

In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs.

Khattar along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs.(ANI)