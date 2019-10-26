Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Chandigarh [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term on Sunday.

The announcement came after Khattar was elected as BJP's legislative party leader here.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the BJP legislative party meeting said: "We will go to meet the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, and request him to invite us to form the government."

On Saturday, BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met JJP leaders and announced the merger in Haryana.

"Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties (BJP-JJP) have decided that BJP-JJP will form the government together in Haryana. The Chief Minister will be from BJP and Deputy Chief Minister will be from JJP," he said after the meeting.

BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly while JJP bagged 10 seats in its debut polls.
Congress won 31 seats in the state. Eight seats went to Independents including Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:58 IST

Yogi Adityanath launches single helpline number 112 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched single helpline number, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112, here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:55 IST

Not taking Kanda's support, alliance with JJP for Haryana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Amidst furore over Gopal Kanda's backing to the BJP for government formation in Haryana, the party on Saturday cleared that it would not take any support from his Haryana Lokhit Party leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:40 IST

Rs 1,200 cr released from state relief fund for flood relief...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Rs 1,200 crore has been released from the state relief funds for flood relief work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:32 IST

Will sit in opposition: NCP's Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that his party will sit in opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and will not play any role in the formation of the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:31 IST

TN: Operation continues to rescue 2-yr-old boy who falls into...

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Efforts are being made to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:28 IST

Bengaluru: 30 Bangladeshi nationals detained in CCB raids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): City Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday conducted raids here and detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were living in the city without possessing any visa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:27 IST

Terrorists harming interests of locals by attacking traders who...

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the terrorists are actually harming the interest of locals by attacking traders who come to Kashmir for work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar would be an insult to all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday said that it would be a great insult to all martyrs and freedom fighter if Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is conferred with Bharat Ratna

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:16 IST

Regulations on crackers bursting impacted business in...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The business of firecrackers has dropped significantly in Rameswaram after the restrictions were imposed over bursting of crackers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:51 IST

Rajasthan: Two persons injured after footpath built over a drain...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries when a portion of a footpath built over a drain, collapsed here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

BJP won't take Gopal Kanda's support: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday said that the party will not take Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda's support to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:22 IST

Mizoram: Indian, Japanese Army contingents jointly practised...

Vairengte (Mizoram) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian and Japanese Army contingents jointly practised several team-building exercises on Friday in Mizoram's Vairengte town.

Read More
iocl