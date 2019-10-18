Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file photo)

Khattar's command over Tamil language leaves people stunned!

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:46 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Oct 18 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday left everyone stunned by revealing his impeccable command over the Tamil language during an interview.
In an interview with a Tamil TV channel, Khattar gave answers in Tamil to the queries put up by Thanthi TV journalist, who choose to ask questions in English.
"Meendum thamarai malarum (lotus will bloom again)", Khattar said.
However, he did also respond to one of the queries in English.
Many in the party were also surprised watching Khattar speaking fluent Tamil and made assumptions that his knowledge of the language must have come from his initial days in RSS when he travelled throughout the country to fulfil his responsibility as Sangh's pracharak.
However, informed sources claim that the reality is different from this assumption.
According to a source close to Khattar, the Chief Minister learnt Tamil from an institute of South Indian language via correspondence.
"He learnt Tamil in 1979 from an institute through correspondence. And he became pracharak only in 1980. So, he did not learn it during his pracharak days while he lived in Tamil Nadu but had actually learnt it before he became pracharak and was deployed in that particular region," source said.
During the interview, Khattar also made use of the opportunity to ask for votes from Tamil community living in Haryana.
He said, "I would appeal to people of Haryana and Tamil Nadu that you must vote for democracy... It is our duty to vote. "
This is not the first time that Khattar's knowledge of Tamil has come out in open. In January this year, Khattar delivered a speech in Tamil, on the occasion of Pongal. Following which Tamil Nadu BJP unit was thrilled to an extent that suggestions to rope him for campaigning in Tamil Nadu started pouring in.
After watching his command over Tamil, many social media users have again suggested that BJP should rope in Kattar for campaigning in Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2021.

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:31 IST

Foreign Investors trade proposals will be cleared within 30...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the business and trade proposals of foreign investors will be cleared in just 30 days in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Modi takes dig at opposition, says govt committed to make India...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at opposition parties for targeting the government over slowdown in economy and assured the youth that the coming years were going to be full of possibilities and the government was committed to make I

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:12 IST

Raj Thackeray speaking Pawar's language: Maharashtra BJP chief...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday refused to respond to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray 'Champa' jibe and said he did not mind as the MNS was merely repeating the language of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his party leaders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:09 IST

Nitin Gadkari names highway in Punjab after Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday named the highway starting from Kapurthala, connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Tarana, as ''Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg'' to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:55 IST

Digital infrastructure will be India's new strength: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the digital infrastructure will be India's new strength and the government was working with great speed to create data storage facilities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:49 IST

Chhattisgarh: Four arrested for leopard hunting in Dhamtari

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in leopard hunting, said a Dhamtari Forest Department official on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:37 IST

Strict actions against those making e-commerce a means for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Central government has made clear guidelines for e-commerce and strict actions will be taken against anyone who makes it a means for multi-brand retail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:34 IST

Evolve 'effective mechanism' to maintain law and order in J-K:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday directed officers of police and security forces to evolve an "effective mechanism" to maintain law and order and ensure safety and security of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:33 IST

Was shocked when Congress opposed abrogation of Article 370...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she was shocked when the Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament calling it an international issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:31 IST

HC directs Uttarakhand to frame law to prevent horse-trading in...

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 17 (ANI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday asked the state government to lay down "strict provisions" to prevent malpractices including horse-trading in elections for presidents to Zila panchayat and Block Development Councils.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:26 IST

ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface taken by...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first image of the surface of the moon captured by the Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload on-board Chandrayaan 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:24 IST

UP: Tractor driver fined Rs 3,000 for driving without helmet,...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): In a peculiar incident, a tractor driver was fined Rs 3,000 for allegedly driving without a helmet and driving license in Garh Mukteshwar village of the district here, following which the police said they will cancel the fine.

Read More
iocl