Khattar's 'light remark' on getting Kashmiri brides triggers controversy

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Though on a lighter note, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's remark of "getting brides from Kashmir" on Saturday triggered widespread criticism with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming it as "despicable" and claimed that his comments were a reflection of the "RSS training".

After the controversy erupted, Khattar hit back at Gandhi and accused him of "manufacturing" lies and asked the Congress leader to not react to "distorted" news.

"Weak, insecure and pathetic are the adjectives people use for the president of the Congress party. Manufacturing statements and subsequently destroying their own party does not work in the long term," Khattar said, while tweeting a video of his speech.

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Fatehabad on Friday, Khattar had said in a lighter vein that Haryana can now get brides from Kashmir referring to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

As per Article 35A, a Kashmiri woman would lose her property rights if she married a person from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our Minister Dhankhar ji used to say that we will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar if the number of girls reduces and the number of boys increases. Now people say that since Kashmir is open, we can bring brides from there. Jokes apart, if there is a good (sex) ratio, the balance in the society will be set right," Khattar said.

He was explaining the improvement in sex ratio in Haryana and stressed the need for further improvement.

"The state of Harayana has been infamous for the skewed sex ratio. People used to say that girl children are killed here. We launched a campaign to save girl child in the state. Earlier, the sex ratio was 850 against every 1000 boys. Now it stands at 933 in the state," he added.

Gandhi took to Twitter to attack Khattar.

"Haryana CM, Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men," he said.

Rahul was joined by other opposition leaders with CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechuri demanding the BJP to sack Khattar.

"Will the BJP sack its Haryana CM? This statement is so offensive that it deserves a punishment no less," Yechuri tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "We, and more so people holding high public office, must restrain ourselves from making insensitive comments about the beloved people of Jammu and Kashmir. These are hurtful, not only for J-K but the entire nation." (ANI)

