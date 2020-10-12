Khushbu Sundar attacks Cong leadership, says people working sincerely being suppressed

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Ahead of joining the Bhartiya Janata Party in the national capital today, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that "some individuals at the higher level within the party are dictating terms, while people want to work sincerely are being supressed".

In the letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Sundar said she had joined the party post the 2014 general elections loss when it was at its lowest and had worked without the need for any recognition, fame or other gains.

"I came into the fold of INC at the time when it was at its lowest, being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I did not walk into the party for any monetary gains, name or fame. Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," the letter read.



"After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, I have decided to end my association with the party. Herewith I tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," she added.

Meanwhile, Sundar was dropped from the position of Congress national spokesperson by the party today "with immediate effect."

She, however, thanked the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, and others who had given her the journey to work for the party.

In what is apparently a big blow to the Congress' prospects in Tamil Nadu, Sundar, along with former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, Saravana Kumar is scheduled to join the BJP in New Delhi at a function to be held at the party headquarters. (ANI)

