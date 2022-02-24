Killing of Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga was planned murder, says Karnataka Home Minister

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga was a "planned murder" and the accused arrested in the case have a history of criminal cases and habitual offenders.

"They did plan from very long, it's a pretty planned murder. The arrested had criminal cases on them & are habitual offenders,"said Jnanendra after chairing a meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Raman Gupta, Inspector General of Eastern range Thyagarajan and various other police officials.

"We will appoint a special prosecutor and request the court to speed up the trial to finish the case as soon as possible. We have to give a message to the people," he said.

Since the accused has pending Criminal cases against them in Kote and Doddapete police station, the Home Minister taking cognizance of the matter has ordered an enquiry.



"I've ordered an enquiry on part of police officers. Based on that report there will be a major action with regards to two police stations," he added.

A total of six people have been arrested and 12 are being questioned by the State Police in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

Over the issue of Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the 'Military Operation' in the country by Russia, the state Home Minister said, "Three people from the Shivamogga district are stranded in Ukraine. As per the information they are at the airport. I've spoken to the Home Secretary for their safety. We are in touch with the embassy."(ANI)

