Killing of BJP workers in Bastar "conspiracy" to impact elections: Former CM Raman Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh termed the killing of BJP workers in Naxal-infested Bastar region a "conspiracy" to impact the elections.

"In one month, four major incidents were reported in Bastar region wherein four prominent BJP workers were killed. The growing activeness of BJP workers has made Congress nervous and I feel this is a part of a conspiracy. This is to create a panic among the party workers so that they may not move freely in Bastar and stay away from the election campaigns," alleged Singh, adding that this is part of a conspiracy to impact the election.

In response to a question about Chhattisgarh DGP writing a letter to NIA, Raman said he was very surprised to see that DGP had written a letter to NIA. The Congess-led state government and CM Bhupesh Baghel himself had raised suspicion over the NIA probe into the Jhiram incident by making a hue and cry. At that time Baghel had said that how could a government agency investigate and today, he ordered his DGP to conduct a NIA probe, Raman said



"I think the government is trying to protect itself by screening its crime," alleged the former CM.

Commenting on the plenary session of the Congress in Raipur from February 24, Singh said that loot of the state by Congress-led Baghel government and infighting within the party were visible.

The respect for the tribal people by the state government was visible and the way a photo of the state president, who is a tribal leader, was placed later in the Congress posters exposed the entire reality. Earlier, they sidelined T S Singh Deo by targeting him and now, Mohan Markam is completely ignored in the plenary sessions, Raman said.

"I think CM Bhupesh Baghel wanted to send a message through this event that there is no other leader in Chhattisgarh except him," said Raman.

On being questioned how the BJP sees Congress's plenary session to be held in Raipur in election year, Raman said Congress is hosting the event in Raipur because Rahul Gandhi did not visit Chhattisgarh during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI)

