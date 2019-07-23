Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant [File Photo/ANI]
Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:24 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the police's anti-narcotic cell has been making efforts to nab the kingpin of the drugs trade in the state.
"We are yet to identify the main supplier of drugs but are making all efforts to find him. The anti-narcotics cell is carrying out an investigation into the matter," he said while addressing the House.
He also claimed that drugs such as 'Charas' and 'Ganja' are not cultivated in the state and are being smuggled into Goa from neighbouring regions.
Meanwhile, he also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse.
The statement from the Goa Chief Minister came while responding to a question tabled in the House by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, who claimed that an increasing number of Goans were being arrested for drug peddling in the state. (ANI)

