New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Gursimran Singh Mand and Baburao Munde as National Joint Co-ordinator in the Kisan Congress of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Kisan Congress gets Gursimran Mand, Baburao Munde as National Joint Co-ordinator
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:36 IST
