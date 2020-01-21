Kisan Congress leader removed from Harda Collectorate premises after being 'scolded' by PC Sharma

Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Kisan Congress state general secretary Shailendra Verma was forcibly removed from the Harda Collectorate premises on Monday, allegedly after he spoke loudly to state minister PC Sharma.

"Mantri ji scolded me and told to lock me up at police station. You are a part of the government, you are supposed to listen to our concerns," Verma told media here.

"I am the state general secretary of Kisan Congress and this is how they are behaving with me," he added. (ANI)

