Kishan Reddy accuses TRS of killing Telangana BJP worker, demands strict action

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy has accused TRS of killing BJP worker Prem Kumar Reddy and appealed Telangana Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "BJP worker Prem Kumar Reddy was murdered by TRS workers and I appeal Telangana Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits as soon as possible. I will make sure that Telangana Police work on the matter irrespective of any political pressure."

Prem Kumar Reddy, a BJP member, was allegedly clubbed to death by a group of men on June 6.

The police had claimed that as per initial probe, Srikanth Reddy, son of a local TRS leader who had fought and lost the local body elections, was behind the murder.

Srikanth, along with five others, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy, who received a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport here on Friday, said he will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tirupati Balaji temple on June 9 to seek blessings of the Lord.

(ANI)

