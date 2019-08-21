G Kishan Reddy
G Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy condemns 'fake propaganda' on J-K; asks Pak PM to focus on unemployment, poverty

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:16 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): While "strongly condemning" the "fake propaganda" being spread against Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has advised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on internal issues like unemployment and poverty, rather than interfering in India's internal matters.
"Whosoever is spreading fake propaganda against the Army and Paramilitary, and the central government, I would like to strongly condemn it on behalf of the central government. Doing this is not good," Reddy told ANI on Tuesday.
"It is wrong how the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who instead of focusing on local issues like unemployment and poverty, is interfering in India's internal affairs like Article 370 and taking the issue to the United Nations. There was a meeting held at the United Nations in which every country was in favour of India except for one or two. It is wrong how Rahul Gandhi and Congress party are speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister," he added.
When asked about activist Shehla Rashid's statement, Reddy said Congress leaders and JNU students should not spread fake propaganda.
He said that in the last odd 30 years, around 42 thousand, including Indian citizens and security forces, have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir.
"We want to bring Kashmir to the mainstream. The Constitution which was written by BR Ambedkar will be implemented in Kashmir as well. Now Dalits, Tribals and BC reservation will be there in local bodies. Kashmir has been kept away from development for 70 years. I request media to spread awareness on the issues like this," Reddy said.
"Our government will take all the possible measures for bringing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Schools were also opened on Monday. I would like to tell people of Jammu and Kashmir that these steps were taken for their well being and to protect their culture. Our government will work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:19 IST

