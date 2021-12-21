KMC polls: Mayor says TMC's win victory for people, they gave befitting reply to BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): After Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election result, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the people of Kolkata have given a befitting reply to the BJP.

He also informed that the TMC has called a meeting on December 23 where the name for the next Mayor will be decided.

Addressing the reporters today, Hakim, who is also a TMC leader, said, "This is a victory for the people of Kolkata because they established their belief in us. With huge victory comes more and, more responsibility. The party has called a meeting on December 23 where the next Mayor will be decided."



"People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. They believe in the politics of division. The BJP used to give me names like mini Pakistan. Just because I am a Muslim, they do not have the authority to insult me, thankfully people have replied to the communal party," Firhad Hakim said.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hit out at State Election Commissioner Sourav Das for allegedly allowing an "atmosphere of fear," which helped the ruling party secure 134 out of 144 wards.

In a series of tweets, Adhikari, said, "Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making the Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true. Important Steps were taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with @KolkataPolice's help."

Further hitting out at Das, Adhikari said, "TMC - 134, BJP - 3, Left - 2, Congress - 2 and others - 3. Also congratulations in advance for the 'Banga Bibhushan' award that you would receive for all the hard work." (ANI)

