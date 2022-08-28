Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as Kerala CPI-M state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): The State Secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down from the party post in Kerala on Sunday.



Following this state Excise Minister MV Govindam Master was appointed as the CPI-M's new state secretary.

The decision came after a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balakrishnan.

As per information, Balakrishnan would be admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment tomorrow.(ANI)

