CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo/ANI)
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as Kerala CPI-M state secretary

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 15:58 IST


Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): The State Secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down from the party post in Kerala on Sunday.

Following this state Excise Minister MV Govindam Master was appointed as the CPI-M's new state secretary.
The decision came after a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Balakrishnan.
As per information, Balakrishnan would be admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment tomorrow.(ANI)

