Kolkata: Calcutta HC seeks govt report over violence in BJP's protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal Home Secretary over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Nabanna Abhijan' by September 19.

BJP carried out a massive protest march 'Nabanna Abhijan' to the state secretariat on Tuesday where a clash broke out between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained.

The High Court further directed the Police not to illegally detain any person and also ensure that there is no damage to public property.



"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Kolkata Police also detained Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Tuesday.

BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata when they were leading the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar. Meanwhile, Police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP's Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession. A heavy barricading has been put up in Howrah also in view of the BJP's march.

Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress. (ANI)

