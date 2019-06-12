Kolkata Police baton charge at BJP workers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Wednesday baton charged at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting against political killings in the state.

The ruckus broke out when BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar, raising slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led TMC government. In order to control the situation, police also used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"Violence is taking place in West Bengal due to Mamata Banerjee. This is happening due to her irresponsible statements. BJP is all over the country. There is no violence anywhere except Bengal. Why?," asked BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"Only Bengal is under the grip of violence. Chief Minister Mamata should go and see the development in Gujarat. We will make Bengal better than Gujarat. This is the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 the party had won in 2014 national polls. The Left Front stands totally marginalised. (ANI)

