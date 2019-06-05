Kolkata: TMC leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead last night by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area, police said.

Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues. (ANI)

