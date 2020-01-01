Koregoan Bhima battle anniversary: Ramdas Athawale pays tribute at Jay Stambh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday paid tributes on the 202nd anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle at the Jay Stambh in the village.

The Republican Party of India (RPI) A leader praised the preparations made by the administration to ensure safety and security on the spot as lakhs of people were scheduled to arrive at the spot.

"The preparations have been managed very well by the government. Many people had different intentions, there was even an intention of creating a riot here but whatever information was needed to be provided to the police has been given by us. I appreciate the police and all the parties involved in government for doing a very good job," Athawale told media here.

The Union Minister also appealed to people who had arrived at the spot to maintain peace.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' here on the 202nd anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar also paid tribute at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.

Lakhs of people visited Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Heavy security deployment were made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the event. As many as 10,000 police officers, over 500 CCTV cameras and 15 drone cameras are keeping strong vigil on the event.

Pune District Administration has pressed 250 buses into service to carry the visitors while 50 other buses have been kept in reserve.

Land spread on 250 acre at 15 different places has been earmarked for parking, said Pune District Magistrate (DM) Naval Kishor, adding that high mast lights have also been installed for proper lighting. (ANI)

