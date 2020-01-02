Kota infant deaths: Mayawati slams Priyanka Gandhi over her silence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday indirectly criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her silence on the deaths of around 100 children in Rajasthan's Kota last month.

Terming it as "extremely sad and painful," Mayawati on Twitter wrote that the Ashok Gehlot-led state government remains "insensitive and irresponsible towards it, which is extremely condemnable."

In another post, Mayawati said that what was "sadder" is the "top leadership of the Congress and, in particular, its woman general secretary" staying silent on the issue.

Mayawati stated that like Uttar Pradesh, it would have been better if the general secretary would have met the mothers, who lost their children due to the negligence of the state government.

She added that if the "woman general secretary of the Congress" will not visit Kota to meet the mothers who lost their children, then her meetings with families of victims in Uttar Pradesh will be considered for political interest and drama. (ANI)