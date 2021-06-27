Kotkapura police firing case: Sukhbir Singh Badal appears before SIT today

Chandigarh [India], June 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case.

Sukhbir appeared for questioning at the Punjab Police Officers' Institute building in Sector 32 at Chandigarh.

Earlier on June 22, the SIT had questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.



In the Kotkapura police firing incident, the police allegedly opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

The SAD president on Friday alleged that a new SIT formed after the old one was indicted over political interference and it is being run by the state vigilance department, so nothing has changed.

"While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed," he tweeted. (ANI)

