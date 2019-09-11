Krishna TDP Pres put under house arrest as tension mounts

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Krishna district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and MLC, Bachula Arjunudu, was placed under house arrest on Wednesday as tensions mounted over political violence in the region.

Arjunudu was taken into custody in Gudur police station limits and shifted to his house in Machilipatnam.

This development comes after former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under house arrest, hours before a proposed 'Chalo Atmakur' rally in Guntur district of the state.

The rally was called to protest against political attacks on TDP workers, allegedly by ruling YSR Congress workers. (ANI)

