Krishna water dispute: Andhra CM writes to PM again, complains against Telangana govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing dispute over Krishna River water, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, and has complained against the Telangana government regarding hydel power generation and construction of the unauthorised project.

In his letter, Reddy has written that the Telangana government is using Krishna River's water in projects for hydel power generation, which is unauthorised as well as detrimental to the water requirements of Andhra Pradesh.



Further, he added that Telangana is constructing new projects on the Krishna River in an unauthorised manner. "Telangana is not paying heed to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)," he alleged.

In the letter, the Chief Minister has reminded that he has already written to PM and Jal Shakti Minister regarding the same earlier too. "Yet, Telangana is continuing its unauthorised works," he said.

Reddy has requested the PM to intervene and to direct the Jal Shakti Ministry and Telangana government to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

