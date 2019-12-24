KS Eshwarappa hits back at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy over two deaths during anti-CAA protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): After Congress and JDS questioned Karnataka government over two deaths occurred during the anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday hit back at them by asking that 'why stones were thrown at the police'.

"Let Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy react first why stones were thrown on police then I will react on what they said or asked," said Eshwarappa while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader said that Congress and JDS do not have any morality to question the ruling government.

"Congress and JDS leaders don't have any morality to question us. Siddaramaiah must have gone to bring back peace but the reality is he went to support stone pelters," he said.

On December 21, Siddaramaiah was barred from entering Mangaluru to meet the families of people who were killed in alleged police firing. However, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that he does not have any problem if he visits the city.

On December 22, Kumaraswamy had met the family members of two killed in police firing during a protest against CAA on December 19.

Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against CAA.



The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

