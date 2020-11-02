KT Ramarao afraid of losing in Dubbaka by-polls: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday said that TRS leader KT Ramarao is scared of defeat in Dubbaka by-polls after the latter's allegations that "BJP has called for a siege of a government office."



"KT Ramarao is having sleepless nights as he is scared of defeat in Dubbaka by-election. KT Ramarao should have clarity about whether he is taking up an administrative issue or a party affair. He in his press meet said that 'BJP has called for a siege of DGP office or Pragati Bhavan or Telangana Bhavan'. So his sources are so pathetic that they do not know where the BJP has planned for a siege," Arvind told ANI.

"But BJP has not planned any siege. We are happily focusing on the Dubbaka election and we do not have any intention to 'gherao' and waste our time. He speaks as though he is working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Telangana unit. He should realise that he is the working president of TRS and be more worried about TRS pathetic situation, the way it is going to lose in Dubbak by-election," he added. (ANI)

