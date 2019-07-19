K'taka Assembly fails to meet Governor's deadline, adjourns

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Bala to the Assembly to complete the business of trust vote by 1:30 pm in the midst of a raging debate over the Governor's directive.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House saying the directive of the Governor applied to the Chief Minister and he cannot be forced by any time constraints.

As the debate continued, Kumar adjourned the House at 1.40 pm, ten minutes beyond the deadline set by the Governor, till 3 pm. (ANI)