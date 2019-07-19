Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo)

K'taka Assembly fails to meet Governor's deadline, adjourns

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:47 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Bala to the Assembly to complete the business of trust vote by 1:30 pm in the midst of a raging debate over the Governor's directive.
Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House saying the directive of the Governor applied to the Chief Minister and he cannot be forced by any time constraints.
As the debate continued, Kumar adjourned the House at 1.40 pm, ten minutes beyond the deadline set by the Governor, till 3 pm. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:46 IST

When LS Speaker told opposition member, "don't touch my staff"

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned an agitating opposition member not to touch any of the parliamentary staff while protesting in the well of the House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:44 IST

SC gives two weeks to Centre to reply on banning green...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday granted two weeks to the Centre for replying on a plea seeking a ban on hoisting of green flags with a crescent and a star at buildings and religious places across the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:18 IST

Action would be taken in the land grab cases against Azam Khan: Police

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Police on Friday asserted that strict action would be taken on the land grab cases including a few registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:16 IST

Rajasthan: DM bars people from going near border in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence day, people living in border villages here have been barred from going to the lands near the India-Pakistan international border in the dark hours, go atop water towers or make calls to the neighbouring country from the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:15 IST

Centre seeks extension of Assam NRC deadline, says lakhs of...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday pleaded to the Supreme Court for extension of the July 31 deadline for the finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, contending there is a growing perception that lakhs of illegal migrants have been incl

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:09 IST

TDP government's scams will be exposed soon' says Jagan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said the TDP government's scams in the Polavaram project will be exposed soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:05 IST

Sonbhadra firing: UP govt suspends 4 officials, 29 suspects arrested

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has arrested 29 people and suspended four officials in connection with the Sonbhadra firing incident which caused 9 deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:03 IST

K'taka: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yediyurappa...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Member of Parliament, Shobha Karandlaje climbed 1,008 steps at Chamundi hills on Friday morning to offer prayers for BS Yediyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:57 IST

SC directs trial court to deliver verdict in Babri demolition...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday on Friday direected that trial court in Lucknow should deliver its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others within nine months from now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:36 IST

Father- son tied to tree, beaten in UP village

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a shameful incident, a man and his son were allegedly tied to a tree and beaten at Aauta village of Uttar Pradesh after the latter was caught while trying to meet his female friend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:29 IST

Sonbhadra firing case: It looks like I am arrested, says...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had arrived in Sonbhadra earlier today was detained by the police after she sat on a dharna against the state government for not allowing her to meet the kin of those killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:22 IST

Odisha: Relatives carry body of family member on a sling after...

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van.

Read More
iocl