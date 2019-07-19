Representative image
Representative image

K'taka Assembly fails to meet Governor's deadline, trust vote likely on Monday

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:48 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly on Friday failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote today after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive and the ruling coalition not in a mood to comply with it.
The trust vote will now be held on Monday, July 22 with the ruling party leaders claiming that a number of speakers were still there to participate in the debate on the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy on Thursday.
After a day-long debate and drama marked by heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition members over the powers of a Governor and the need to respect his directive.
As the House resumed proceedings in the morning, the Governor shot off a missive to the Chief Minister to prove his majority by 1:30 pm. There was a lot of debate on the directive itself and in the midst of uproar, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till 3 pm.
This was followed by another directive from the Governor that the confidence vote business should be completed by 6 pm.
Intervening in the debate, Kumaraswamy virtually ruled out proving his majority in the Assembly by the second deadline set by the Governor, when he sought protection from the Assembly Speaker in the matter.
He said the "second love letter" sent by Vala asking him to prove majority in the Assembly before 6 pm today hurt him and asked him whether he came to know of horse-trading only now.
"I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor," Kumaraswamy had said.
The Chief Minister also moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.
He and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao challenged in the apex court its July 17 order which they contended fettered the political parties' right to issue a whip to its MLAs to attend the proceedings of the House in the confidence motion. They were seeking clarification on the July 17 order which allowed the 15 rebel MLAs now holed up in a Mumbai hotel the freedom to participate or not.
Displaying photos of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant Santosh purportedly boarding a plane with independent MLA H Nagesh in the Assembly, the chief minister suggested that horse-trading indulged in by BJP was on for the last 10 days.
"I have respect for the Governor. But the second love letter from the Governor has hurt me. He only came to know about horse-trading 10 days ago?" he said.
After missing the 1.30 pm deadline, Kumaraswamy received a fresh directive from the Governor to prove his government's majority on the floor of the state Assembly by 6 pm today.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.
Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:31 IST

Man arrested for entering restricted area of Hindon Air Force Station

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man was arrested on Friday for entering the restricted area of the Hindon Air Force Station here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:29 IST

'Blue Whale' game claims life of 20-year-old in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A 20 years old youth committed suicide in Perne Phata area of the district on Wednesday night after playing the Blue Whale game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:25 IST

Parliament session likely to be extended by three to five working days

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The ongoing session of the Parliament may get extended by three to five working days to complete the government's legislative agenda, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:14 IST

TDP, CPM attack Centre, State government after World Bank...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the CPM on Friday attacked the Centre and the state government after the World Bank (WB) "dropped" the project of constructing capital city -- Amaravati.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:07 IST

Kerala: BJP Mahila Morcha stages protest march, demands probe...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], July 19 (ANI): The BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Friday staged a protest march outside the state Secretariat here demanding a judicial enquiry into the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) police rank list.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:04 IST

Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court defers hearing on charge...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday deferred the hearing for consideration of the charge sheet filed in the Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case for tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:51 IST

Mirzapur: Power outage hits guest house where Priyanka is putting up

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The government guest house where Congress' eastern Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was putting up on Friday faced power outage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:35 IST

Resolution for setting up National Farmers' Commission gets support in RS

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A private member resolution seeking to set up a National Farmers' Commission with Constitutional status and to deal with farmers' issues received support from members across political lines in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:31 IST

Bihar floods: CM reviews relief works, kickstarts process of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reviewed relief operations for flood-affected people in the state at a high-level meeting held in the Secretariat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:24 IST

Tamil Nadu: Devotees offer special prayer for rains

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): As the state continues to reel under water crisis, a large number of women on Friday offered special prayers at Bhadrakali Amman temple on Friday for rains.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:24 IST

Man beaten to death after his bike hits a woman

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten to death by people in Bhiwadi after he accidentally collided he his motorcycle hit a woman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:18 IST

Telangana: 2-month old kidnapped toddler rescued

Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A two-month-old toddler who was kidnapped from Mahabubnagar's Yerragunta area, was rescued on Thursday, police said.

Read More
iocl