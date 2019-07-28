Karnataka Assembly number game: Who stands where ahead of trust vote?
Karnataka Assembly number game: Who stands where ahead of trust vote?

K'taka Assembly number game: Who stands where ahead of trust vote

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:50 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): A day ahead of the confidence motion in the Assembly, Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S).
With the disqualification of the 14 MLAs and three other legislators on July 25, the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly has come down to 208, which also includes the Speaker.
Currently, BJP has 105 members supported by an Independent, while Congress and JDS have 66 and 35 MLAs, respectively. The BSP has just one member in the House.
Thus, for any party to prove its majority, the half-way mark has come down from 113 and 104, a clear advantage for BJP.
Two rebel MLAs B Nagendra from Congress and BSP's N Mahesh had abstained from voting in the confidence motion moved by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
If both the legislators skip the floor test on Monday, then it will be still an advantage for BJP as they already have the required number to prove the majority on the floor of the House.
The Speaker will vote only in the case of a tie.
The Speaker on Sunday disqualified 11 rebel Congress MLAs. The disqualified legislators include -- Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Shivanand Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Shrimant Patil, BA Basavaraja, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Muniratna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj.
The three MLAs disqualified are from JD(S) which include -- AH Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Gopalaiah.
On Thursday, three rebel Congress MLAs -- R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli were disqualified by the Speaker.
All the disqualified MLAs cannot contest elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th Legislative Assembly.
Earlier this month, the rebel MLAs had pulled out from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, plunging the coalition government into a minority in the 225-member Assembly, which led to a political crisis in the state.
After days of high-drama and heated debates, the government fell on Tuesday as it lost the trust vote in the House. Following the defeat, Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan, along with his cabinet ministers.
On Friday, Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:04 IST

Priyanka lauds Chitrakoot Administration for supporting 'Vriksha...

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lauded the Chitrakoot administration for aiding Bhaiyaram Yadav in his efforts taken to boost afforestation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:03 IST

BJP leader denies involvement in e-tendering scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:00 IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on July 30

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:50 IST

Our priority is to defend Article 35A, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Damoh: Crocodile enters residential area due to heavy rain, rescued

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The forest department on Sunday rescued a crocodile that was seen in a residential area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:44 IST

Chinese experts share acupuncture tips with Indian counterparts

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): DN Kotnis Health and Education Centre (DNKHEC) here is organising a first of its kind 10-day international acupuncture training programme in association with the World Federation of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Societies of China here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:41 IST

62 lakh PwDs registered through 'Accessible Elections' during...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that a total of 62,63,701 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were registered through 'Accessible Elections', an initiative taken by the poll conducting body to ensure the participation of PwDs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:40 IST

WB: Body of BJP worker fished out canal in Hoogly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): The body of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh was recovered from a canal here on Sunday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:37 IST

Haryana: SPO shot at in Gurugram, accused arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): A special police officer (SPO) was allegedly shot at by unidentified persons in Atul Kataria Chowk area here on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:23 IST

BJP never indulges in politics of pressure, Pawar must...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent accusations of BJP luring rival party legislators, and asked the senior leader to instead introspect within his party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Keep reading, keep sharing : PM on great response to NMA mobile...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the "great response" generated on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App where people shared details of the books they read.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:08 IST

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Train services between Samastipur-Darbhanga in Bihar has been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Read More
iocl