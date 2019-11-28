K'taka BJP files complaint against Siddaramaiah for luring voters

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday filed a complaint against former state chief minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly luring people to vote in favour of the Congress party.

The complaint was filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the complaint, the party alleged that Siddaramaiah asked voters to take money from BJP legislator from Hirekerur Assembly Constituency B C Patil but vote in favour of the Congress party.

The By-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in the state are slated to be held on December 5. The poll body has withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

