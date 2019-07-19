BJP MP Shibha Karandlaje climbing steps at Chamundi hills on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP MP Shibha Karandlaje climbing steps at Chamundi hills on Friday. Photo/ANI

K'taka: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yediyurappa to be next CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:03 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Member of Parliament, Shobha Karandlaje climbed 1,008 steps at Chamundi hills on Friday morning to offer prayers for BS Yediyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple.
Earlier this week, Karandlaje had expressed her confidence that BJP will soon form the government in Karnataka after winning the floor test in the assembly.
"Around 15-16 MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) have resigned. I am hopeful that we will pass the floor test as we have more number of MLAs. But, it is up to the Governor to decide to whom he invites to form the government. I am hopeful that we will form the government in Karnataka," she said.
The political scuffle between the government and the opposition continued after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday staged an unprecedented overnight 'dharna' in Vidhan Soudha. The protest followed after the assembly was adjourned without a trial of strength.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
If the dissident MLAs, who are in Mumbai, are counted out, the BJP appears to have the support of 105 MLAs in the 225-member state Assembly including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (ANI)

