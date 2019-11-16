K'taka by-polls: Congress likely to field Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife from Shivajinagar constituency

Tabu Gundu Rao (File photo)
ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:28 IST

Shivajinagar (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Tabu Gundu Rao, the wife of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, is likely to be party's candidate from the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-polls in the state.
According to Congress sources, the party leaders of Shivaji Nagar have demanded to field Tabu from the Shivajinagar constituency.
Dinesh Gundu Rao has been putting all efforts to ensure that his wife contest from Shivajinagar. As per sources, senior Congress leader Sidharamaiah will approve Tabu's candidature even if some leaders are against it.
As far as Shivajinagar constituency is concerned, the Congress party does not have any suitable candidate. Member of the Legislative Council Rizwan Arshad contested several times and got defeated as his name got involved in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam.
As there is a Tamil and Muslim population in the Shivajinagar, the Congress is deciding to field Tabu as a candidate against BJP candidate Saravana.
She herself gave some clues and shown some interest right after the resignation of R Roshan Baig, a disqualified Congress leader, who was not inducted into the BJP reportedly due to the IMA Ponzi scam and allegations against him in RSS worker Rudresh's murder case.
Tabu had tweeted about the leadership qualities and other things, which need to be carried to keep Congress leaders intact.
According to reports, Baig is likely to fight the election from the Shivajinagar seat as an independent candidate after being denied tickets by the BJP.
Sharavana's name was announced by the BJP in its second list.
The BJP had announced 13 candidates, including the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, in its first list for the by-polls scheduled to be held on December 5. (ANI)

