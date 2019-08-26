K'taka: Chief Minister Yediyurappa appoints 3 deputy CM's, portfolios allocated to cabinet members

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Days after taking oath as cabinet ministers in the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's government, lawmakers Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi were on Monday designated as Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Ministers also allocated portfolios to all 17 ministers which were sworn in as members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.

As per the cabinet allocation, Karajol will be handling the Public Works Department and will have an additional charge of Social Welfare Department, Ashwath will look after Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT), Science and Technology while Savadi has been allotted Transport.

CT Ravi has been given charge of Tourism and Additional charge of Kannada and Culture while B Sreeramulu got Health and Family Welfare department. (ANI)

