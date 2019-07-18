K'taka: CM Kumaraswamy moves trust motion; heated debate in Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday made a passionate speech at the floor of the house in the state assembly while moving a confidence motion to prove majority of the Congress- JD(S) government amidst rebellion by a section of the lawmakers.

Making the opening statement in Vidhana Soudha ahead of the trust vote, Kumaraswamy said, "I haven't come just because there is a question on whether I can run a coalition government or not. Events have shown that even the role of the Speaker has been put under jeopardy by some legislators."

Slamming the BJP of engineering the chaos in Karnataka, the Chief Minister also claimed that the dissenting legislators had moved the apex court with the BJP's assistance.

"A situation has been created so that people lose trust in us. Without any discussion they have wanted a trust vote", Kumaraswamy said.

The chief minister emphasised, "I will prove my majority in the house."

"I have self-respect and so do my ministers. I have to make some clarifications. Who is responsible for destabilising this government? he asked.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah also spoke in the house and a heated debate ensued between members of government and opposition.

N Mahesh, BSP single MLA stayed away from vote of confidence session, whereas senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was amongst the dissident legislators arrived for the session.

Meanwhile, rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil from Kagwad constituency who reached Mumbai last night was admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

Kumaraswamy had warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post.

Earlier a bench of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had observed that 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in the proceedings of the House. (ANI)

