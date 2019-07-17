K'taka CM offers prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.

Kumaraswamy was accompanied by his brother and PWD minister H D Revanna. The duo prayed to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLAs have resigned from the cabinet.

The visit came ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs, seeking direction for Speaker to maintain status quo on their resignation.

The verdict gave a major relief to the shaky Congress-JDS coalition as the top court held that KarnatakaSpeaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

In its verdict, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the dissident MLAsare not compelled to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the MLAs, told reporters, "In view of trust vote kept for tomorrow, the Supreme Court has said two important things - the 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All the 15 MLAs are given the liberty that they may or may not go to the House tomorrow."

He also said, "The three-line whip issued to the rebel MLAs to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the Supreme Court judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide."

The Speaker welcomed the apex court's order.

The plea was filed by Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli from Congress and K Gopalaiah, H D Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda from JD(S).

Five other rebel MLAs - K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh - had approached the court on July 13 contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Speaker.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had slumped into crisis after the MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly earlier this month. (ANI)

