Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy while offering prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math in Shankarapuram. Photo/ANI
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy while offering prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math in Shankarapuram. Photo/ANI

K'taka CM offers prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:48 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.
Kumaraswamy was accompanied by his brother and PWD minister H D Revanna. The duo prayed to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLAs have resigned from the cabinet.
The visit came ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs, seeking direction for Speaker to maintain status quo on their resignation.
The verdict gave a major relief to the shaky Congress-JDS coalition as the top court held that KarnatakaSpeaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.
In its verdict, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the dissident MLAsare not compelled to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the MLAs, told reporters, "In view of trust vote kept for tomorrow, the Supreme Court has said two important things - the 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All the 15 MLAs are given the liberty that they may or may not go to the House tomorrow."
He also said, "The three-line whip issued to the rebel MLAs to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the Supreme Court judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide."
The Speaker welcomed the apex court's order.
The plea was filed by Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli from Congress and K Gopalaiah, H D Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda from JD(S).
Five other rebel MLAs - K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh - had approached the court on July 13 contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Speaker.
The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had slumped into crisis after the MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly earlier this month. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:00 IST

Congress members fume over minister's jibe at Gandhis

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress, saying after Mahatma Gandhi, many Gandhis came but they did nothing for the country, triggering disapproval from Congress members.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:48 IST

K'taka crisis: Rebel MLAs welcome SC verdict; BJP claims govt won't last

Bengaluru/Mumbai [India], July 17 (ANI): Karnataka's rebel Congress- JD(S) welcomed Tuesday's Supreme Court verdict, which said that they cannot be compelled to attend the July 18 trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:40 IST

Rebel Karnataka MLAs can't be compelled to participate in trust vote: SC

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the 15 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:39 IST

AP: SpiceJet flight carrying 40 passengers hits technical snag;...

Renigunta (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A Spice Jet aircraft flying from Renigunta to Hyderabad was halted at Renigunta International Airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:29 IST

Bhilwara: Police on hunt for man who raped 7-yr-old daughter for 3 months

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Police in Rajasthan's Bhilwara is on a hunt to nab a man who has allegedly been raping his 7-year-old daughter over the past three months, cops said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:10 IST

K'taka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu...

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days in Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu district by the District Commissioner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:02 IST

Delhi: Stopped for riding without helmet, woman clashes with...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A woman and a man misbehaved and manhandled a traffic police cop after being stopped for not wearing a helmet in Delhi's Mayapuri, on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:52 IST

Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav hopeful of his release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in Pakistan, have expressed hope that today's verdict by the International Court Justice (ICJ) will be in India's favour and will facilitate his safe return.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:44 IST

Mumbai building collapse: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:33 IST

K'taka: BJP councillor allegedly thrashes health inspector over...

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): A BJP councillor was allegedly assaulted and injured a health inspector here in Udupi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Prayagraj: CBI raids Atiq Ahmed's residence amid tight security

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted a search at the residence of jailed Uttar Pradesh leader and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:19 IST

Mumbai: Railways services hit due to 'overhead problems':...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Shuttle and special services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane have been started to clear extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

Read More
iocl