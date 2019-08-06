K'taka CM seeks extension of enrolment date of farmers under PMFBY

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday requested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for the Kharif Season to August 14.

The Karnataka Chief Miniter who is in the national capital held a meeting with Tomar in the morning pertaining to this regard.

Launched by the Central Government in 2016, PMFBY aims at supporting sustainable production in the agriculture sector by providing financial support to farmers who suffer crop loss/damage that arise out of unforeseen events.

The scheme stabilises farmers income in order to ensure that they continue their farming activities. (ANI)

