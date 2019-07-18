K'taka Cong says Shrimant Patil 'abducted' by BJP, legislator refutes claim

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress on Thursday claimed that the BJP "abducted" its MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai following chest pain, ahead of the trust vote of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

However, the legislator said he was in Mumbai for treatment and would return to Bengaluru only after recovering completely.

Karnataka Congress approached the Bengaluru Police alleging Patil was "abducted" by BJP MLA Laxman Savadhi in order to dethrone the Kumaraswamy-led government in the trust vote.

"Shrimant Patil, Congress MLA from Kagawada Assembly, to whom a whip was issued in regard to the proceedings of session specifically covered Under Schedule X of the Indian Constitution, Laxman Savadhi, MLA of BJP party on the prima facie material found either abducted or unlawfully restrained by which illegally depriving his physical freedom which knowingly and intentionally restrained without his consent and without legal justification only in order to defeat the trust vote...," read the letter written by Karnataka Congress spokesperson Manjunatha Adde to Alok Kumar, Commissioner of Police.

The Congress alleged that Patil was deprived of his right to vote, "which is serious act and also cognisable offence needs immediate detain and to take necessary action to protect Shrimant Ba Patil".

However, Patil said he travelled to Chennai for personal work and later to Mumbai on the advice of a doctor after he developed chest pain.

"I went to Chennai for some personal work. After reaching Chennai, I felt some pain in my chest. But after visiting the hospital, I came to Mumbai on the suggestion of the doctor and got admitted here. On the doctor's advice, I will return to Bengaluru once my health improves," said Patil, who was among the 18 MLAs absent during the motion of confidence.

Uproar was witnessed in the Karnataka Assembly, which was adjourned sans a floor test today, over Patil's admission to a hospital in Mumbai ahead of the crucial trust vote.

Patil, who was staying with other Congress legislators at Windflower Prakruthi Resort in Bengaluru, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai today.

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar displayed photos of Patil on a stretcher. He also sought to know the whereabouts eight MLAs who travelled together.

"There were 8 MLAs who travelled together. Here is a picture of one of them (Shrimant Patil) lying inert on a stretcher, where are these people? I'm asking the Speaker to protect our MLAs," Shivakumar had said

After the Congress leader's statement, a furore erupted in the Assembly. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said it is part of a "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP that Patil was flown to Chennai and then to Mumbai.

"There was a hospital right next to the resort where our MLAs are staying. Then why was he (MLA Shrimant Patil) flown to Chennai and then to Mumbai for treatment? He is healthy, nothing is wrong with him. It's a conspiracy by BJP," he said.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sought a report from state Home Minister MB Patil and observed that the situation "does not look natural".

"What kind of a Speaker I would be if I proceed with this document (letter sent by Congress MLA Shrimant Patil informing about his ill health) which has no date or letterhead," Kumar had said in the Assembly.

"Please contact the family members of Shrimant Patil (Congress MLA) immediately. Give a detailed report to me by tomorrow. Ask them if they know anything about this. Has he had a medical problem in the past or is it the first time. it does not look natural. If Home Minister can't ensure protection, I will talk to DGP," he said and asked if there was no hospital in Bengaluru for his treatment.

18 MLAs were not present in the Assembly as the House took up the vote of confidence for debate.

The Assembly was debating a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy that came in the wake of several resignations submitted by Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

The MLAs who were absent include Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, S T Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Roshan Baig, Srimanth Patil, Anand Singh, B Nagendra, R Shankar, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, M T B Basavaraj, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Mahesh Kumthahalli, Prathap Gouda Patil, Dr Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar.

Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday issued a whip to all JD(S) MLAs including three rebel legislators Narayan Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

The Congress had issued a similar whip to its members including the rebels to attend the House. (ANI)

