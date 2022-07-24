K'taka Cong VP distances himself as Youth Congress's chief allegedly set car ablaze during protest against Centre

Chikodi (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Denying any kind of involvement in the aggressive protest where a car was burnt during the agitation, Karnataka Congress Vice President and former minister Ashok Pattan slammed his own party worker and controversial Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad over the protest he organized on July 21 against the Central government.

"We have nothing to do with those who burnt the car during a protest in Bengaluru. The Youth Congress leaders' presence (when the car was being burnt down) has nothing to do with us," Pattan said to media persons on Saturday.

Speaking at the press conference, he said that burning down a car was Nalapad's personal decision. There is a debate going on this matter within Congress related to the same news development.



He further said, "The superiors will take action in this regard, if needed (against Nalapad)."

"We (as Congress) will protest peacefully against the Centre. Cars and buses will not be pelted with stones or set ablaze during the protests by Congress workers. We have nothing to do with Nalapad's actions. He expressed displeasure that he should not have done this as the Youth Congress president," Pattan told reporters.

Nalapad along with Youth Congress workers organized a protest at the Shanthinagar area in Bengaluru which is his father's constituency. Here, he (Nalapad) reportedly set ablaze a car while the Congress unit was protesting at the Freedom Park peacefully against the ED's actions on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The act by Nalapad was criticized by the BJP and an inquiry has been initiated by the police.

On the other hand, Nalapad told that he will attend any inquiry called by police related the act. He also said that he didn't set the car ablaze and blamed the Youth Congress workers for the said incident. Nalapad said that he is being blamed because he's the president of the Youth Congress Wing in the state. (ANI)

