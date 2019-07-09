K'taka crisis: Congress workers protest against BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday held a protest march against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here alleging that it is trying to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

The party leaders protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, housing the state legislature and the seat of power.

Another protest march by the Congress workers was held at Kalaburagi in the morning over the ongoing crisis in the state. Interesting, women leaders were seen large number while protesting.

Besides, the Congress Youth president also led the protest from the Bengaluru's famous Cubbon Park to Raj Bhavan.

The agitated protesters were seen wearing black headbands and holding banners with an icon of crying hearts on it and a slogan "Save democracy, save Karnataka". A similar march was also organised by the workers in Delhi in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have called a Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The crucial meeting precedes the Assembly Session beginning July 12. According to sources, the meeting has been called to discuss strategies to save the 13-month old Congress-JDS government, which is faced with worst ever crisis after 11 MLAs put in their papers to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on July 6.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other Congress leaders have claimed that they will overcome the current bout of crisis as well. (ANI)

