A visual from outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai area.
A visual from outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in Powai area.

K'taka crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai's Powai where rebel MLAs are lodged

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): With Karnataka political crisis reaching the shores of Mumbai, police have imposed Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, in Powai area where the rebel legislators of Congress and JDS are lodged at a hotel.
Authorities imposed the restriction in Powai Police station limits till July 12 due to "likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity".
Earlier today, slogans were raised against Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar by angry supporters of 10 dissident Congress-JD(S) MLAs outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in the area.
"Based on the information received on various sources, it is apprehended that there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties and the undersigned in the capacities of Executive Magistrate is fully satisfied that there are sufficient reasons/grounds for passing prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC-1973 to ensure that no untoward/unwanted incidents occur," read the order signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Executive Magistrate Manjunath Singe.
"This order does not apply to public gatherings that are taking place with permission of competent authorities and if anyone requires a special exemption, they may apply to Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai," the order further stated.
It also mentioned that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Congressman Shivakumar reached outside the hotel in Mumbai this morning to pacify the rebel legislators.
Security was tightened outside the hotel after MLAs wrote a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police on Tuesday seeking protection, stating: "We have heard Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened."
"We do not want to meet him (Shivakumar), kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises," the letter said.
Among the MLAs who have signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and Mahesh Kumutali.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumraswamy government.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
The Congress party has been constantly accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.
However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his reply in Parliament, asserted that his party is committed to parliamentary democracy and has no relation with the developments in Karnataka. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:14 IST

High drama in Mumbai as Shivakumar, others detained by Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The coalition crisis in Karnataka, on Wednesday, took a dramatic turn when Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who was on a dharna outside the Mumbai hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were staying, was detained by Mumbai Police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Caravan defamation case: Cross-examination of Vivek Doval fixed...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed for three days from July 29 the cross-examination of Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in the Caravan defamation case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:07 IST

Congress has not allowed Rajya Sabha to function: Javadekar

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress of not allowing Rajya Sabha to function on the issue of political crisis in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:00 IST

J-K: Over 5,000 registrations for Army recruitment rally in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Army's recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday witnessed a huge number of enthusiastic participants with over 5,000 candidates registering for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:52 IST

BJP's Tejasvi Surya urges Centre to extend NRC to K'taka

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Saying that illegal migrants are a security threat in Karnataka, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called upon the Centre to extend National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the state to remove Bangladeshis migrants from the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:48 IST

Rahul gandhi visits Amethi post loss in Lok Sabha polls

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi, in his first outing there after the humiliating loss to Smriti Irani in the recent elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:46 IST

UP: CBI conducts raids at 12 locations in illegal mining scam

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining scam, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:39 IST

Maharashtra government misusing state machinery to bulldoze...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra government was misusing the state machinery by not allowing Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar to meet rebel legislators in a hotel in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:38 IST

Pilot project approved to replace existing border fencing in...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design or composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as CM, should step...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday met Karnataka Governor on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Important steps taken against anti-India activities: Home Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has taken several important steps to tackle the threat from the anti-Indian activities, including that from Pakistan's ISI-backed pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Reddy on Wednesday.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:21 IST

After cancelling booking, Mumbai hotel serves tea, doughnuts to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

Read More
iocl