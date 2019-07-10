Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai.

K'taka crisis: Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs, says 'born together in politics, will die together'

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 08:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai on a special flight from Bengaluru to meet rebel MLAs amid political turmoil in the state.
Meanwhile, security has been increased outside Hotel Renaissance in Powai in Mumbai where the 10 dissident Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel.
When asked about the heavy security deployed outside the hotel ahead of his visit, Shivakumar told ANI: "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We have come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."
The security has been tightened as the disgruntled MLAs had earlier written a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police seeking protection, stating "We have heard Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened."
"We the following elected members of Legislative Assembly of the state of Karnataka are staying at Hotel Renaissance Powai in Mumbai. We have heard that Shri Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar and others are going to storm in the hotel premises, we feel threatened for the same," read the letter written by the legislators.
"We do not want to meet him (Shivakumar), kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises," the MLAs added in the letter.
Among the MLAs who have signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and Mahesh Kumutali.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police stated that "Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying". However, "He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel," police said.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also claimed that they will overcome the crisis. All the ministers from the two parties have resigned paving way for the restructuring of the state Cabinet in a bid to accommodate the dissident MLAs.
The Congress party has been constantly accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.
However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his reply in Parliament, asserted that his party is committed to parliamentary democracy and has no relation with the developments in Karnataka. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 08:09 IST

Air France deplanes 26 passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Twenty-six passengers were asked to voluntarily deplane after a Paris-bound Air France flight suffered a "technical problem" at the New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.&n

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:06 IST

Extremely unfortunate: Urmila Matondkar on letter leak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar said it is "extremely unfortunate" that a "confidential letter" by her to Congress leader Milind Deora has been made public.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:06 IST

Delhi: Valuables stolen from BJP legislator's car

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Valuables were stolen from the car of BJP MLA from Hathras, Hari Shankar Mahor, at Apollo hospital in the national capital, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:06 IST

Bihar man killed as under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed here in Pulikeshi Nagar area, killing one person and injuring many others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:16 IST

910 of 1641 projects completed in Uttarakhand, says CM Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that 910 out of 1641 projects commissioned at the Chief Minister's level have been completed in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:14 IST

K'taka: Minor girl pregnant after being repeatedly raped by 5 men

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl got pregnant after allegedly being raped repeatedly by five men in Vittal village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:32 IST

7 more arrested in Vikas Chaudhary murder case

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Seven people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:24 IST

Pune: 29-year-old drowns in Mulshi dam

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 29-year-old drowned in Mulshi dam near Chincholi village.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:20 IST

Haryana Police to launch awareness drive on cyber crime through...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Haryana Police will soon launch a new public awareness campaign through SMS and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to educate and alert people against online frauds, cybercrime and other fictitious offers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:20 IST

Delhi Police foils bid to defraud govt ministries, 1 held

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police's cybercrime unit 'CyPAD' arrested a person for creating fake IDs of Pay and Accounts officers (PAO) in Government of India's Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:20 IST

MP: 70% reservation for locals in private sector jobs, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Congress-led state government is soon going to bring a law to reserve 70 per cent for the people of the state in private sector jobs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 04:42 IST

Telangana: Posing as decoys, women police nab those indulging in...

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a first, women police constables are posing as decoys to nab those indulging in prenatal sex determination in Rachakonda.

Read More
iocl