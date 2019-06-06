K'taka: DK Shivakumar offers special prayers for rain

Sringeri (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka water resources minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar held a Parjanya homa (pooja) at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara temple Chikkamagaluru praying for rain on Thursday.

Several districts of the state have been officially declared as drought-ridden.

The minister began pooja in the wee hours of Thursday with a couple of purohits.

Reportedly, the combined live storage in all four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin -- Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi -- is 13.93 tmcft as against their full live storage capacity of 104.55 tmcft.

To combat the crisis, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has also ordered Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft of water for June from the Biligundlu reservoir on the interstate border to Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)