K'taka Guv asks Kumaraswamy to prove majority by 6 pm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday sent a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, directing him to prove majority in the floor of the state Assembly before 6 pm today.

This comes after the coalition government failed to meet the deadline set by the Governor to the Assembly to complete the business of trust vote by 1:30 pm in the midst of a raging debate over the Governor's directive.

The House was adjourned at 1:40 pm, ten minutes beyond the deadline set by the Governor late last night, till 3 pm by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar who maintained that whether the Governor's order has to be followed or not, has to be decided by the Chief Minister because the letter was sent to him.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.

Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

