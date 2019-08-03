K'taka: Kumaraswamy preparing pitch for son to contest polls from KR Pete

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After failing to secure his government in the state, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is now planning to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for Krishnaraja Pete assembly constituency's by-poll.

The JDS leader is trying to strengthen his party in the Mysore region.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, his son Nikhil was defeated from Mandya despite having a stronghold with seven MLAs in the region.

Narayana Gowda, who was the MLA from KR Pete constituency, was disqualified by former speaker Ramesh Kumar and now Congress and JDS are preparing for the by-poll.

KR Pete constituency was in the hold of JDS as Gowda won from here. But as he has been disqualified, some JDS workers and HD Kumaraswamy himself preparing the path for his son to contest the by-poll election.

Meanwhile, party workers and leaders have decided to hold a meeting in Yashaswini Community Hall in KR Pete on August 3. The main agenda of the meeting is to decide and finalise the candidate for the upcoming by-poll.

The close-aides of Kumaraswamy are waiting for the opportunity to contest from KR Pete but the former CM wants his son to contest from this assembly seat. (ANI)