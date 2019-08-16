K'taka: Layouts, not flooded villages to be named after donors contributing Rs 10 Cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa rolled out a notification on Friday clarifying that the layouts and not villages in the state would be named after the donors contributing Rs 10 crore or more for the flood-hit victims.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office stated, "Clarification: Chief Minister had announced that the donors contributing more than Rs. 10 crore will have the layouts named after them, not the villages."

On August 15, the state government had announced that flood-hit villages in Karnataka would be named after companies if they donated over Rs 10 crore.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC), so far 61 people have lost their lives due to monsoon fury.

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed. According to the data, at least 14 people remain missing.

Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated.

Out of the people rescued, as many as 3, 75,663 people are currently lodged in over 1, 096 relief camps.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in most parts of Karnataka, with extremely heavy falls at isolated areas of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. (ANI)

