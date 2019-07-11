K'taka Min Revanna took Rs 500 cr bribe from govt engineers: BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka BJP on Thursday alleged that PWD Minister HD Revanna took bribes to promote engineers belonging to Gowda cast and urged Governor Vajubhai Vala to declare the promotions as null and void.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, the party alleged that Revanna took bribes amounting to "nearly Rs 500 crore" to promote or transfer officers between July 1 and July 10.

"PWD Minister HD Revanna has directed the additional chief secretary to PWD Sri Krishna Reddy to promote about 800 engineer officers in PWD, Irrigation, RDPR department and issue posting to their choice especially those belong to Gowda community by descending and accepting huge and large amount bribes involving about 50 crores in one day," the letter read.

Calling Revanna a de-facto Chief Minister, the BJP said that he was issuing "illegal promotions" and transfers for all departments, demanding crores of bribes.

The letter said: "We humbly request you to issue necessary directions to Chief Secretary of Karnataka to stop promotion orders and transfers."

The Congress-JD(S) government is staring at a collapse following resignation 17 of its MLAs. (ANI)

