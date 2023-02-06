K'taka minister R Ashoka condemns Kumaraswamy over his remarks on Brahmins

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): BJP leader and Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday strongly condemned JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy's derogatory remarks on Brahmins.

He said that Brahmins made a significant contribution to the freedom struggle.

"Talking down about any caste like this does not bring glory to the former chief minister," he added.

Demanding an apology from the Brahmin community he said, "While It seems that he is speaking out of helplessness and frustration knowing that JD-S will lose in the next election. I demand that he immediately apologize to the Brahmin community."

HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday gave a new statement on Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. If the BJP comes to power in the state this time, "A Brahmin" will be the Chief Minister.



Speaking to reporters, he said that "if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, a Brahmin will become the Chief Minister.

"Prahlad Joshi will be appointed Chief Minister, and 8 people have already been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers," he added.

A meeting of RSS leaders was held in Delhi and the next CM was decided in the meeting and Prahlad Joshi will be the next Chief Minister, claimed Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the voters that the people of Karnataka "should not fall prey to RSS and BJP scams and false promises."

"The Brahmin CM (Prahlad Joshi) decided by RSS is not the Brahmin of our old Karnataka. He (Prahlad Joshi belongs to the Peshwas of Maharashtra who demolished the Sringeri mutt." He further attacked Prahlad Joshi.

BJP has demanded an apology from HD Kumaraswamy on the same.


