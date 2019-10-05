President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel [Photo/Twitter]
President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel [Photo/Twitter]

K'taka: Nalin Kumar Kateel slams previous govt for doing little for flood victims

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:56 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that the BS Yeddyurappa-led government has released funds towards flood relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas. He also slammed the previous Congress-JDU government for not doing enough for the flood and drought-hit victims while in power.
"The state government has released Rs 3,000 crores and has also sent money to the beneficiary accounts through RTGS. Earlier, the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had told people that he would only release funds in accordance with the NDRF guidelines. But, CM BS Yeddyurappa has released the funds already. The chief minister has also visited flood-affected areas," he said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.
Kateel also spoke about the delayed disbursement of funds by the central government.
"It is natural to expect funds from the central government. However, there is a process that needs to be followed. The survey cannot be done at once. Floods have happened at different intervals this year. The survey revealed that flood-related loss in Karnataka is approximately Rs 30,000 crores," he added.
The statement from the BJP leader came after the opposition parties blamed the central government for showing 'apathy' towards Karnataka.
On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa thanked the central government for the financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crores.
"The central government has released an amount of Rs 1,200 crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted. (ANI)

