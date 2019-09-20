K'taka: NSUI members polish shoes, sell fruits in protest over unemployment

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): National Students'Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday polished shoes and sold fruits at a bus stand in Shivamogga as a mark of protest against unemployment and crisis in the automobile sector.

With fruits, banners and shoes in hand, the NSUI members raised slogans against the Central government over unemployment and crisis in Automobile sectors. Students from different engineering and MBA colleges also took part in the demonstration.

"The NSUI is holding a demonstration here because the unemployment rate in the country is increasing. Today the educated youth has no jobs, which is a big problem. The automobile workshops are getting closed. Everyone is on road and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not doing anything. And so we are polishing shoes as we have no jobs," Abdul Sattar, NSUI member told ANI.

"Our Prime Minister had announced that he will provide 2 crore job opportunities in the country before the election. But there has not been any job. Students have completed several degrees in order to get a job but these degrees are also going in vain. The GDP is at worse, upon that Modiji is closing automobile sector workshops which are adding up to unemployment rate in the country," Vinyas, MBA student told ANI.

He further added that the Prime Minister also promised of sending Rs 15 lakh in our bank accounts but the promises were never fulfilled. The youth are suffering the brunt of bad policies. (ANI)

