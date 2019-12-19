K'taka: Siddaramaiah slams Yediyurappa govt over imposition of Sec 144

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised the ruling BJP government in the state over the imposition of Section 144.

Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"After a series of assaults on the values enshrined in the Constitution, it is time to take away the Right to Peaceful Protest through Sec144. I never expected @bsybjp (B S Yediyurappa) to play to the tune of @narendramodi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). I thought he was more progressive and inclusive," he said in a tweet.

Today, police have been deployed in the Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisation in the state CAA 2019 and NRC.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also held a meeting with senior police officers including Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in the morning and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incident, in the view of protests against CAA and NRC. (ANI)